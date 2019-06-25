OREANDA-NEWS Drunk passengers beat the stewardess of the Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air for refusing to take a photo with them, reports The Sun on June 24.

It is noted that the three passengers wanted to take a selfie with a flight attendant named Le Thi Jiang at the airport. She refused, after which one of the men hit her and she fell to the floor. His friend attacked the second stewardess, and then started a fight with security officers.

Deboshir grabbed the arrived police. The court sentenced them to prison terms of two to three years.

