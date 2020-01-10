OREANDA-NEWS. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) considers two priority versions of the causes of the crash of Boeing 737 in Iran: a missile attack and a terrorist action. This was announced by the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov.

“Indeed, the version about the hit of the Tor anti-aircraft system’s missile attracts the greatest public attention today,” he noted. At the same time, the official added that “it’s enough to open the instructions for use of the air defense system to raise a number of questions that require additional answers.” He explained that, “in particular, we are talking about the flight range of the missile, the nuances of the complex control and the like.”

The SBU also analyzes the version of terrorist attack. “After all, this topic is too important to draw any hasty conclusions now. I can assure you that we will certainly inform the public of all objective verified information,” Bakanov said.