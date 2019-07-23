OREANDA-NEWS. The German newspaper Die Welt writes that the results of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, the one-chamber parliament of Ukraine, mean that Europe may face serious problems.

The authors of the publication believe that there are a lot of people who want to improve relations with Russia among the Ukrainians who voted for the political party “Servant of the People” headed by the President Volodymyr Zelensky elected earlier in March.

It is also noted that nowadays in Ukraine the trends, which are similar to European, are developing. In particular, the Die Welt newspaper states that amateurs become political leaders, and there is also growing criticism of elites. Zelensky won the presidential elections, and then received record support in the parliamentary elections just because of the dissatisfaction of the citizens with the political system.

The party of Zelensky does not promote any specific interests of people, the newspaper writes. “Servant of the People” party appeals to all social classes, and it is a threat to Ukraine and Europe.

Besides, Die Welt notes that Ukrainians are tired of the war in the Donbass, and Zelensky will probably follow a policy that takes their interests into account. The article states that if Zelensky renounces the “consistent” position of his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, and compromises with Moscow, it will signal that in Europe “it is possible to change the borders successfully,” and after it Russia will increase its pressure and will strive to escalation.